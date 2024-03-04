Cities and counties prioritize snow removal in streets following the weekend’s storm

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Snow removal continues around the clock, but snow in the streets isn't the only concern for many people across the region.

Downed trees and branches are also a big concern for people in the valleys. In Idaho Falls, especially 4th Street, has a downed tree with branches hanging into the street.

Eric Grossarth with the City of Idaho Falls said while the city will help clean up the branches, there is something they need to do first.

"The thing for us is keeping those plows out there and having our line crews out working around the clock. It's one of those things that we've had staff from across the city working around the clock since Friday night. So people are still out there. You may not see the plow on your street right this second, but we can assure you they are out there somewhere in the city plowing that 783-lane miles of road," Grossarth said.

Eric said they want to make sure they help people clear this branches, but once again emphasized the plowing of the roads.

"Right now we need to kind of keep some roads clear for plows so as and some drivers to operate those plows. So we'll be putting out some more information. A lot of those downed branches are in that zone a. So we're going to let that get plowed out first and then we'll come by and be able to help with branches once those are on the curb," Grossarth said.

Looking further north, the City of Rexburg is doing everything they can to be ready for the next round of storms.

Rexburg public works director Keith Davidson said they plowed many of the hardest hit areas already and are ready to go for more.

"The biggest thing we're doing is just making sure our equipment's all ready to go. We also we we hire out contractors, make sure contractors are ready to go when we need them to come in and plow and remove the snow," Davidson said.

Davidson also asked city residents continue to not park on the streets overnight.

"We're out of our normal no parking on the street overnight. But if vehicles if people could still keep their vehicles off of the roads, especially when we have the storm events, it just makes it a lot easier for our crews to be able to plow the streets in the town," Davidson said.

In Teton County, Blaine Ball, the county's road and bridge supervisor, said they have had a busy weekend.

"It's definitely been a challenge. The it's never just the amount of snow. The wind is is a huge factor," Ball said.

Ball also said crews have been doing everything they could to be ready for a new storm that is on the way.

"They bounced off their snow banks and tried to widen the roads a little bit to allow for for new snow. And I don't think we got all the work done that we needed because it's right on the heels of the last storm. But we'll get them open by morning. And they may not be pretty, but they will in a day or two," Ball said.

Ball asked for county residents to be patient as they seek to clear the roads as effenciently as possible.

Everyone we talked to asked drivers to slow down and give everybody space on the roads.