Idaho boy’s wish to go to Disneyland becomes reality

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Make-A-Wish Idaho fulfilled nine-year-old Ronan’s wish to go to Disneyland this month.

Ronan was born in kidney failure and was placed on dialysis a few days after he was born. He eventually received a kidney transplant which has vastly improved his health.

He chose the wish to go to Disneyland because he loves roller coasters, the Avengers and Star Wars.

“He enjoyed the whole trip, but he mostly just loved going on all the roller coasters and rides,” Ronan's dad Mitch said. “Going to Disneyland did make an impact on him and you could just see the pure happiness he had when he was on a roller coaster and the happiness he had just being there.”

This wish marks the 2024th wish the Idaho chapter has granted since its creation in 1986. This is the first time, and likely the only time, the year and the total amount of Idaho wishes granted will be the same number.