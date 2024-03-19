Flood Awareness Week: How to stay safe and be prepared

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - In recognition of the potential risks associated with spring flooding, Governor Brad Little has officially designated March 17 – 23, 2024 as Flood Awareness Week in Idaho.

In conjunction with Flood Awareness Week, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) urges all Idahoans to take proactive measures to safeguard themselves, their families and their properties.

As temperatures rise, we're reminded of Idaho's flood history," IOEM Director Brad Richy said. "While spring snow melts are crucial for irrigation and ecosystem health, rapid thawing can lead to dangerous flooding. It's crucial for Idahoans to stay prepared for flood risks annually."

Local New 8 interviewed several Idaho Falls homeowners after city wide flooding in May of last year, the results of which were devastating for many.

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), flooding is the leading cause of severe weather-related deaths each year in the United States. To ensure safety during flood events, it is important to follow these basic guidelines:

Never drive through flooded roadways, even if it looks shallow. Just a few inches of fastmoving water can wash away a heavy truck. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Stay informed by monitoring local news sources for up-to-date weather information.

If flooding happens, get to higher ground fast.

Respect and adhere to any barriers or warnings issued by law enforcement.

Always have an emergency kit in your home and your vehicle in case you need to

evacuate to higher ground quickly.

Whether flooding is from overflowing waters of rivers, rainfall or from snowmelt, being aware of your own flood risk and what you can do about it is extremely important.

It is important to remember that floods occur naturally and can happen almost anywhere – flooding may not even be near a body of water.

IOEM strongly encourages all homeowners, renters, and business owners to purchase flood insurance.

For more information and flood preparedness resources, visit www.floodsmart.gov.