Viewing party for locally filmed independent movie

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – A new independently filmed movie is debuting on the big screen in Victor.

Peak Season is a romantic-comedy filmed in Jackson Hole and Driggs by a group of friends. It premiered for the first time at SXSW last year and has since screened worldwide winning multiple awards.

Now, the film is screening for its regional premiere on Friday night at Pierre's Theater at 7:00 p.m. in Victor. Those in attendance will get the opportunity to interact with the stars and directors of the film.

Director and writer, Henry Loevner, and one of the stars of the film, Claudia Restrepo, joined the morning crew to tell us more.

To find and secure your tickets CLICK HERE.