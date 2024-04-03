ISP troopers head to US-Mexico border

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Two teams of Idaho State Police troopers are heading to the US-Mexico border.

The teams were sent off Wednesday morning in front of the Idaho Capitol.

Before they left, they had breakfast with Governor Brad Little at a nearby restaurant.

The governor says their mission will be to help and learn how texas authorities disrupt human trafficking.

He says their training will gain invaluable insights and firsthand experience which they will bring home and be used to protect communities in Idaho.

The troopers will be there for three weeks.