Public comment wanted on Content Standards alignment review

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Education encourages members of the public to review and comment on drafts of changes made to the Idaho Content Standards alignment for Arts, Humanities, Computer Science/Educational Technology, Driver Education, Social Studies and World Language.

Responses will be reviewed by standards review committees which will then consider and apply actionable feedback into the final standards drafts. These drafts will be presented to the State Board of Education for review in June.

“This review process gives Idahoans a chance to have a voice in bringing high-quality education into classrooms statewide,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “We welcome and encourage your thoughts and suggestions as our standards review committees continue to work towards finalizing these drafts.”

Idaho code requires the state to periodically review its content standards. Leading up to this public comment period, the department has engaged in a statewide review process that included educators, parents, administrators and other educational stakeholders who serve on review committees for each content area. These groups worked to prepare these drafts for public review and comment.

To review the draft standards alignments or to access the public comment form for each subject, go to the Idaho Department of Education’s Content Standards Review page and select your choice of review areas under the 2023/2024 review dropdown section.

Public comment will be accepted through April 20. Idaho’s content standards review process culminates in updated standards being approved by the Idaho Legislature.