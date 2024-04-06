Fresh fruit and vegetable grant program available to Idaho elementary dchools

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Elementary school students in Idaho will once again have the chance to access a variety of fresh fruit and vegetable options with the USDA’s 2025 Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP). Schools are invited to apply for program funds now.

The program gives students the opportunity to try fruits and vegetables they wouldn’t otherwise be able to access. It is administered by the Child Nutrition Programs Department at the Idaho Department of Education. In order to be eligible for program funds, schools must meet the following criteria:

Must be an elementary school (serving grades 1 – 6);

operate the National School Lunch Program;

have more than 50 percent of enrolled students eligible for free and reduced priced meals; and

submit a complete application, including a signed Certificate of Support.

Successful applicants will be awarded grants to administer the FFVP program starting July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025. Schools will be awarded $50 - $75 per student for the school year to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. All grants awarded are contingent on available USDA funds.

Participating schools can use funds to make fresh fruit and vegetables available to students during the school day at no cost to the student. In past years, schools have utilized funds to provide students with both staple fruit and vegetables as well as more exotic options that they may not normally encounter.

For more information on FFVP requirements or to find a copy of the FFVP grant application and Certificate of Support document, visit the Awards and Grants webpage or call the Idaho Department of Education Child Nutrition Programs at 208-332-6821. FFVP applications must be received by May 1.