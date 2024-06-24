Fire crews quickly contain wildfire near Trail Creek

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Fire crews have contained a wildfire that threatened the Trail Creek area of Pocatello Sunday night.

Homeowners in the area said they could see flames shooting 20-30 feet into the air Sunday night just after the fire started after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters were able to have the fire contained by about 11:00 PM.

Firefighters from North Bannock Fire Department, Pocatello Fire Department, BLM, and the Forest Service helped fight the fire.

They will be monitoring the area and mopping up any hot spots through Monday morning, they said.

The steep terrain made it hard for firefighters to get into the area.

They were not able to get their heavy trucks in, but were able to knock the fire down with their brush trucks, they said.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged.

While the official cause of the fire has not been determined, an eyewitness told the Pocatello Fire Department Incident Commander that people were lighting off fireworks in the area at the time.