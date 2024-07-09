Stay cool! What you need to know as temperatures reach triple digits

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits in several areas across southern Idaho through Saturday. With that, health officials are urging people to be prepared for the excessive heat.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning and Advisory for most of eastern and southern Idaho. Temperatures are expected to range between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

They ask that you take the following precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. They include:

Staying hydrated.

If possible, stay in air-conditioned spaces and out of the sun.

Do not leave children or animals in unattended vehicles.

Take breaks and use the buddy system if working outdoors.

Check on friends and family.

The National Weather Service suggests wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when outside. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The hot, dry weather also means an increased risk of wildfire. They say to pay attention and obey fire restrictions. Do not let trailer chains drag on the ground, and do not park or start a vehicle on dry grass.

Bannock County Emergency Management is asking if any organization opens a cooling shelter to let them know so they can make the information available. The office phone number is 208-236-7104.