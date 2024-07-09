Public health departments are asking for cooling stations

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - With temperatures getting hotter, public health departments need your help.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health needs cooling stations set up to help people beat the heat.

While a cooling station will be at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, they said it's out of the way for most people.

So they're asking for businesses and community groups to help their neighbors.

"Many of us, we can go to our office or go to our home and we have fans or we have air conditioning and we can cool down. For people who don't have housing, that's a significant issue. So if you again, if you have a business, consider allowing people to come in and get out of the heat."

Maggie says there are directions for setting up a cooling station. Reach out to Southeastern Idaho Public Health for information.