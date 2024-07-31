Outdoor restrooms get updated look

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - Salmon artist Cayla Sanderson was tasked with beautifying some outhouses for the Bureau of Land Management.

She just finished up these restrooms at the Bayhorse Recreation Site 10 miles southwest of Challis.

The colorful mural depicts the Salmon River, sandhill cranes, wildflowers, and historic structures at the Bayhorse Ghost town.

This is the second set of restrooms that have been refreshed.

The ones at the Cottonwood recreation site have also been updated.