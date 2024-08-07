Don’t miss out: Idaho could be holding your unclaimed funds

Skip to Content
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth visited the Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot on Wednesday.

She was there to let people know about unclaimed property.

“Unclaimed property is really money that you've, it could be a forgotten check that you never cashed from a safe deposit box or any place that you have money that might have just never made its way back to you. Those entities remit the money to the Idaho State Treasurer's office, and we work to get it back to Idahoans,” Ellsworth said.

Idaho has more than $266-million waiting to be claimed.

To check if you have any unclaimed property, go to 'your money dot idaho dot gov.'

