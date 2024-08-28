Wyoming search and rescue helicopter helps rescue hiker Sun Valley

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Teton County Search and Rescue's helicopter team was called to help rescue an injured hiker off a central Idaho mountain this past weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the team was asked to use their helicopter on Saturday afternoon, August 24, to help lift out a man who fell while climbing Hyndman Peak east of Ketchum.

They said the man had fallen into extremely rugged terrain on the 12,012-foot mountain and sustained a serious leg injury.

Courtesy: Teton County Search and Rescue

Rescue teams from the Ketchum Fire and Sun Valley Fire Departments coordinated the rescue efforts. Since Air St. Luke's helicopter could not reach the man’s location, they decided they needed a heli-team with short-haul capabilities and called Teton County for help.

They said after flying for about an hour and 20 minutes, the heli-team located the man and successfully short-hauled him to a waiting ambulance at a nearby trailhead.

Teton County Search and Rescue said they have a history of assisting agencies outside of Teton County if requests meet certain criteria. In 2023, they conducted 9 out-of-county assists, and so far in 2024, they have helped other agencies 5 times.

Courtesy: Teton County Search and Rescue

The Jackson team fueled up in Hailey and completed their mission in 5 and a half hours.