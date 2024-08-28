Skip to Content
Idaho

Wyoming search and rescue helicopter helps rescue hiker Sun Valley

Hyndman Mountain east of Ketchum.
Teton County Search and Rescue
Hyndman Mountain east of Ketchum.
By
today at 12:12 PM
Published 12:22 PM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Teton County Search and Rescue's helicopter team was called to help rescue an injured hiker off a central Idaho mountain this past weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the team was asked to use their helicopter on Saturday afternoon, August 24, to help lift out a man who fell while climbing Hyndman Peak east of Ketchum.  

They said the man had fallen into extremely rugged terrain on the 12,012-foot mountain and sustained a serious leg injury. 

Courtesy: Teton County Search and Rescue

Rescue teams from the Ketchum Fire and Sun Valley Fire Departments coordinated the rescue efforts. Since Air St. Luke's helicopter could not reach the man’s location, they decided they needed a heli-team with short-haul capabilities and called Teton County for help.

They said after flying for about an hour and 20 minutes, the heli-team located the man and successfully short-hauled him to a waiting ambulance at a nearby trailhead.

Teton County Search and Rescue said they have a history of assisting agencies outside of Teton County if requests meet certain criteria.  In 2023, they conducted 9 out-of-county assists, and so far in 2024, they have helped other agencies 5 times.

Courtesy: Teton County Search and Rescue

The Jackson team fueled up in Hailey and completed their mission in 5 and a half hours.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content