9/11 commemorative flag-raising ceremony to be held at Bannock County courthouse

today at 3:02 PM
Published 3:53 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A flag-raising ceremony and public reading of 'The Events as they Unfolded', a chronological account of the morning of September 11th, will be held at the Bannock County Courthouse Wednesday.

The Bannock County Veteran Services office is hosting the event to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the events of 9/11.

A community dinner will be held at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building immediately following the program.

The event will begin at the Bannock County courthouse at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11th.

Sam Ross

