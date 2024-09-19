Skip to Content
Idaho

Local oral surgeons offering free ‘smile makeover’

MGN
By
New
today at 11:06 AM
Published 3:05 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are having their fifth annual Second Chance Program where a resident of Pocatello, Blackfoot, or Preston can sign up to receive a new set of permanent teeth implants free of charge.

East Idahoans with 'missing or failing teeth' are encouraged to apply for the program–if chosen, one individual will receive a full restorative treatment that would normally cost upwards of $50,000.

You can apply for the Second Chance Program online at www.facialandoralsurgery.com/secondchance/.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content