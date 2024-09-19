Local oral surgeons offering free ‘smile makeover’

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are having their fifth annual Second Chance Program where a resident of Pocatello, Blackfoot, or Preston can sign up to receive a new set of permanent teeth implants free of charge.

East Idahoans with 'missing or failing teeth' are encouraged to apply for the program–if chosen, one individual will receive a full restorative treatment that would normally cost upwards of $50,000.

You can apply for the Second Chance Program online at www.facialandoralsurgery.com/secondchance/.