ITD starts “Name a Snowplow” contest

BOISE, Idaho (ITD News Release)—The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and Idaho Department of Education are working together to kick off the first-ever annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest. Other states and highway departments across the country conduct similar campaigns with great success.

Starting October 1, eighth grade students across Idaho are invited to participate with their classrooms to submit a name. Contest entries will be accepted through the month of October with winning names announced by 2025.

“Our snowplow drivers are very thankful to schools that are able to join this fun educational opportunity and help increase winter driving safety awareness!” ITD Chief Operations Officer and Deputy Director Dan McElhinney said.

Two plows in each of six Idaho regions will be selected through voting by ITD employees. Winning names will be displayed directly on ITD plows, with winners awarded a visit to their school by that plow and driver to talk about winter safety. News media will also be invited to attend plow naming events.

This contest is a partnership between ITD and the Idaho Department of Education for teachers in eighth grade classrooms to opt in, with the hopes of sharing winter driving safety messages as this age group will soon be in driver’s education classes. Another goal of adding unique names on plows is to cause all drivers to take a second look and be patient when driving through the winter.

“This contest is such a fun way to engage students with a safety message that’s essential to our young drivers, especially as the weather cools and winter approaches,” Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “I’m grateful for the partnership with the Idaho Transportation Department and am definitely looking forward to seeing some student-named plows on the road this winter.”

More information regarding the contest winners and plow naming events will be released once the submission and voting deadlines have passed.

Contest rules can be found on ITD's website.