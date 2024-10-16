Pocatello man killed in I-15 accident south of Malad

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) - A Pocatello man was killed in a crash on I-15 south of Malad.

Idaho State Police reported the man was a passenger in a GMC pickup that rolled when the driver somehow went off the right shoulder and overcorrected near mile marker 3. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

The pickup ended up in the median on its top.

The driver, a 29-year-old from North Logan, Utah, was flown to an area hospital. The 34-year-old passenger succumbed to his injuries at the accident scene. ISP said both were not wearing their seatbelt

ISP said they are still investigating the accident.