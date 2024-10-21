Empowering Parents Grant application open Monday

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Board of Education.

BOISE, Idaho (ISBE News Release) —The Idaho State Board of Education announced that applications for the next round of Empowering Parents grants open today.

Instructions and a link to the 2024-25 application are posted here: Empowering Parents (idaho.gov)

Idaho residents who filed a 2023 Idaho tax return and who have children between the ages of 5 and 18 are eligible to apply. Awards are prioritized first for households with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) less than $60,000, second to households with an AGI under $75,000, and any remaining grants will be awarded on a first come first served basis.

Grants are awarded at $1,000 per eligible student, up to $3,000 per family.

Awardees will be able to use the grant funds to purchase education-related products and services from the Empowering Parents online marketplace such as computer hardware and software, instructional materials, and tutoring services. Guidance for eligible expenses can be found online.

Here are some statistics from the 2023-24 Empowering Parents program:

28,962 total grants were awarded

69 percent of the grants were awarded to families with an AGI of $60,000 or less

86.5 percent of the grants were awarded to families with an AGI of $75,000 or less