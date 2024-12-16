Police find “suspicious device” in car

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police in Twin Falls had to call in the bomb squad when they found a suspicious device in a car on Sunday.

Court documents said Idaho State Police saw an Audi A7 speeding down Blue Lake Boulevard at 54 mph early Sunday morning. The speed limit is 35 mph.

After the driver pulled over, the trooper noticed the man had “glossy eyes” and asked for backup to issue a field sobriety test.

Twin Falls Police officer assisted the trooper and discovered a Beretta pistol wedged between the seat and floorboard.

As they searched for more weapons, police found a mysterious black pvc tube sealed on both ends.

The Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad was called to remove the device.

Nicholas Hohnhorst, 23, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearm by a convicted felon and excessive speeding. He’s being held with a $75,000 bond and scheduled to be in court on December 27 for a preliminary hearing.