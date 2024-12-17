United Way received large donations for community non-profit support this year

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– United Way of Southeastern Idaho has received around $715,000 so far this year from corporate and community donors, on track to meet last year's $979,000 in donations.

United Way uses the money to support local non-profit organizations like the Family Services Alliance, the Idaho Food Bank, and the Pocatello Free Clinic, among others.

"These dollars really support nonprofits that are building stability, whether it's food or health or education for people that may not have direct resources," said Wendi Ames, director of donor and community engagement for United Way.

The non-profit support is focused on people in the area who qualify as 'ALICE', or 'asset limited, income constrained, and employed.' People in these circumstances are living above the official Federal Poverty Level, but still have trouble paying for basic necessities.

Ames said that 44% of people in southeastern Idaho are living at or below the ALICE threshold.

"Almost half of the people that you're in the grocery store line with or you're at church with are struggling that month and not knowing if they're going to be able to pay their bills," said Ames. "When we rally nonprofits around each other and around these community members... it's just maybe that one time that that community member needs some help that can set them on a trajectory to really be able to have a financially stable life for them and their families."

Among this year's largest donors was Simplot, whose employees raised over $196,000 for United Way through employee giving campaigns. Other major donors included Farm Bureau of Idaho, the Idaho National Laboratory, and Idaho Central Credit Union.

"It's just been amazing to see the the community come together and rally around working families that are struggling to make it month to month," said Ames.

United Way of Southeastern Idaho supports 29 local programs and 46,000 area households through corporate and community donations.

For more information, or to donate to United Way, you can visit their website: www.unitedwaysei.org.