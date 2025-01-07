TikTok Ban: What do parents think?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This Friday, the United States Supreme Court is set to hear arguments for and against a potential TikTok ban set to take effect January 19th. As the potential ban inches closer, American parents are split on whether it would enhance online safety for their kids.

A recent survey by Security.org, on protecting children on social media, found that 25% of parents consider TikTok to be the most dangerous social media platform for children, due to inappropriate content and its influence on their behavior. But less than a third of American parents support a blanket ban on the platform.

Around 80% of parents support laws limiting access to the app for children and preventing social media companies from collecting personal data from minors.

Researchers have found that at least 37% of TikTok users say they’re likely to use a VPN to try and access the app if the ban moves forward.

Tonight, Local News 8 takes a closer look at how eastern Idaho teens and parents are reacting to the potential end of the social media platform for American users.