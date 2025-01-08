Three snowmobilers rescued from ravine near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - Three Minnesota men riding snowmobiles were rescued from a deep ravine west of Island Park on Monday evening, January 6, 2025.

Fremont County Search and Rescue said the men became stranded in the West Fork of Dry Creek Canyon off Reas Peak when they rode their snowmobiles into the ravine and unable to get out.

They were wet and built a fire in a tree well until rescuers arrived.

Rescuers used snowshoes to reach the men helping them get to the top, then doubled up on snowmobiles to return to Blue Creek parking lot.

They said visibility at times was near zero with wind and snow hampering their efforts.

The call for help was made just before 6 p.m. and returned home around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2024.

The three men were checked out by EMS and released.