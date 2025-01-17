Red Cross urging people to give blood during National Blood Donor Month

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The American Red Cross of Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon are asking donors in the area to roll up their sleeves and give blood during National Blood Donor Month this January.

The Red Cross said National Blood Donor Month is a chance for the organization to express appreciation for their donors across the country, but it also marks one of their most difficult times of the year.

"This time of year is always a little bit more challenging to meet those blood needs," said Matthew Ochsner, with the Red Cross of Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon. "We've got cold weather throughout much of the country, and that may lead to fewer people coming out or blood drives being canceled."

Ochsner also said seasonal illnesses keep people from giving blood as readily through the winter. And the recent wildfires in California have shut down donation sites that supply blood to area hospitals.

The Red Cross is asking Idahoans to give blood this winter that can be used to save lives in and out of state.

"It's really important that, if you're in an area that's not impacted by severe weather and that if you're feeling healthy and well, that you come out and make sure those patients who are counting on us have the blood that they need," said Ochsner.

Until January 26, anyone who donates blood through the Red Cross will be entered into a drawing to win a trip to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

For more information, and to find blood donation sites in East Idaho, you can visit the American Red Cross website.