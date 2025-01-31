Clark Hill Rest Area bathrooms close in February for deep cleaning
RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department will close the bathrooms at the Clark Hill Rest Area on US 26 east of Ririe in February.
The bathrooms will be closed from Monday, February 3 through February 28.
The rest area at milepost 357 features a view of the South Fork of the Snake River. They said the parking lot and scenic overlook will remain open during the work.
The building will undergo a deep cleaning and fresh paint in preparation for the busy summer months.
The nearest rest area/public bathrooms are at the Hilltop gas station in Ririe.