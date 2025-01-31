Skip to Content
Clark Hill Rest Area bathrooms close in February for deep cleaning

The Clark Hill Rest Area bathroom facility.
today at 12:23 PM
Published 12:28 PM

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department will close the bathrooms at the Clark Hill Rest Area on US 26 east of Ririe in February.

The bathrooms will be closed from Monday, February 3 through February 28. 

The rest area at milepost 357 features a view of the South Fork of the Snake River.  They said the parking lot and scenic overlook will remain open during the work.

The building will undergo a deep cleaning and fresh paint in preparation for the busy summer months.

The nearest rest area/public bathrooms are at the Hilltop gas station in Ririe.    

