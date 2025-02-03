High avalanche danger issued for mountain slopes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—A high avalanche danger has been issued by both the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center and the Sawtooth Avalanche Center for most area mountains in central and eastern Idaho, southern Montana, and western Wyoming.

Keith Richey, coordinator for Fremont County Emergency Management, said heavy snowfall and strong winds are rapidly adding weight to weak layers in the snowpack and creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. He urges people to avoid traveling on and underneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center posted on its website that slabs 1 to 3 feet in depth will react to a skier's or snowmobile's weight. Natural avalanches are possible in wind-loaded mid- and upper-elevation terrain and low-elevation terrain where the snowpack is saturated from rain. Traveling in, near, or under avalanche terrain is not recommended for Monday.