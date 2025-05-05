Man arrested after punching Bonneville Co. Deputy

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's office.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (BCSO) - A man was arrested after punching a Deputy early Saturday morning (May 3rd) during a traffic stop and DUI investigation. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 27 year old Mikayla N. Hill near Lindsay Blvd and Hwy 20 just before 2:00am and observed signs of intoxication. During the stop a passenger in the vehicle, 25 year old Jordan T. Pence, began to get aggressive with Deputies.

As the DUI investigation with Ms. Hill continued, Mr. Pence exited the vehicle and attempted to gain access to the trunk despite commands from Deputies to stay in the passenger seat. Pence slammed the trunk lid and got face to face with a Deputy yelling obscenities. As the Deputy was pushing him back, Pence shoved the Deputy and punched him in the face.

Mikayla N. Hill, 27 of Idaho Falls

Deputies moved in and gained control of Mr. Pence, securing him in handcuffs after he continued trying to fight on the ground. In the process, a handgun fell out of a waistband holster underneath Mr. Pence’s clothes. Deputies secured the firearm, finding it loaded with ammunition.

Pence complained of injuries during the struggle and was taken to the hospital for a medical clearance before being transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Mr. Pence was booked into jail on a Felony charge for Battery on Certain Personnel and Misdemeanor charges for Resisting Arrest and Possession of a Concealed Firearm While Intoxicated.

Deputies continued the DUI investigation with Ms. Hill, who admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that evening. Breath testing results from Ms. Hill at the scene indicated a BAC of .12, over the legal limit of .08. Hill was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on a Misdemeanor charge of 2nd Offense Driving Under the Influence. Ms. Hill was also cited and released for Driving While Suspended.

The injured Deputy was taken to the hospital and treated for a contusion injury to the face before being released.