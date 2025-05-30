Police: Deadly US 20 crash caused by impaired driver

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police said Friday the driver who caused a fiery accident on US 20 near Henry's Lake had a blood alcohol content level of 0.20, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

The May 1 crash claimed the lives of seven people, including the driver of the pickup that crossed the center line. Many of the victims were tourists from out of the country.

“This tragedy should be a wake-up call,” ISP Captain Chris Weadick said. “No one plans to cause a crash or take a life when they get behind the wheel, but choices have consequences. Impaired driving isn’t just illegal — it’s deadly. If you see someone unfit to drive, speak up. Lives depend on it.”

Alcohol-related crashes remain one of the leading causes of traffic deaths in Idaho.

“Idaho’s roads are especially busy during the summer,” ITD Operations Manager Bryan Young said. “With more construction, increased travel, and an influx of visitors, we’re seeing more families and more drivers on the road. It only takes one impaired driver to change lives forever. This is a preventable problem, and it starts with each of us making responsible choices.”

Officials suggest that if you plan to drink, arrange for a designated driver, rideshare, taxi, or public transportation, and always buckle up your seatbelt.