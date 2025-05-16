International and regional tourists killed in Island Park crash identified 

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho – The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has identified the international tourists killed in the Island Park fiery crash. Next of kin have been notified.

The following individuals have been identified as the crash victims:

Ivana Wen, age 28, of Milan, Italy

Jian Shi, age 56, of Shanghai, China

Li Nie, age 64, of Arcadia, California, USA

Aifeng Wan, age 53, of Arcadia, California, USA

Xiaoming Jiang, age 66, of Guilin, Guangxi Province, China

Yu Zhang, age 30, of Eastvale, California, USA (identified as the van’s driver)

Isaih Moreno, age 25, of Humble, Texas, USA (previously identified as the Dodge Ram driver)

“This tragic incident required thorough coordination and careful attention to detail,” said Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye. “I’m grateful to the Ada County Coroner’s Office and Idaho State Police Forensic Services for their professionalism and support. Their collaboration was essential to ensuring accurate identification and proper documentation for the families of those lost.”

On Thursday evening, May 1, on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake, reports of the head-on crash that went up in flames and left seven people dead swept the nation.

The collision involved a Dodge Ram pickup and a Mercedes passenger van. The van had 14 occupants and was reportedly transporting a tour group by Ctour Holiday.

Those killed in the crash included six occupants of the van and the driver of the pickup.

Based on the evidence, the Idaho State Police determined the driver of the Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound Mercedes van.

“While ISP responds to many collisions, this was especially traumatic due to the challenging scene and number of lives affected,” said Captain Chris Weadick, Idaho State Police District 6. “I commend Sgt. Higley and his team for their professionalism and dedication. This investigation required immense time and precision to gather the right information and respectfully serve the families.”

“We’re deeply grateful to the passersby who stopped to help and Sheriff Bart Quayle and his deputies from Fremont County who responded immediately. Their quick actions undoubtedly saved lives. This is what law enforcement looks like in Idaho—we work together when it matters most,” Weadick added. “We want to thank Fremont County EMS and Fire, many of whom are volunteers, for their quick deployment, arrival, and critical role in triaging and assisting the wounded. Their response made a significant difference in the immediate aftermath.”

“We also thank Coroner Brenda Dye for her leadership throughout this challenging case. Her immediate coordination with the DNA experts at Idaho State Police Forensic Services and the forensic pathologists and investigators at the Ada County Coroner’s Office allowed for a timely, thorough, coordinated, and comprehensive identification of the decedents.”

“Given the dynamic nature of the crash, the number of casualties, and the involvement of foreign nationals, this has been a highly complex investigation. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we’ve worked to confirm facts and provide verified information.”

The reason the pickup crossed the center line is still under investigation. ISP reports that crash reconstruction is ongoing, and troopers are working to determine all factors contributing to the crash.