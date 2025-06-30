Rexburg man arrested after spying on sunbathers at Porter Park

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — According to the Rexburg Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, a man was arrested after spying on sunbathers at Porter Park.

Officers responded to several calls about a suspicious individual at the park. After identifying himself hesitantly as "John", he fled the officers, and then attempted to fight them. He was tased and taken into custody.

Pictures of girls at the park were found on his phone. He also had a pair of gloves and roll of duct tape.

"Rexburg is just a great place to live, and we don't need any people do that kind of stuff around here." says Jennifer, a young girl who lives in the local community.

The Rexburg Police Department is requesting that witnesses come forward — specifically those that saw suspicious activity between the hours of 2–3 p.m. at Porter Park on Sunday, June 29th.