Fremont County issues burn ban due to high fire danger

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Fremont County is the latest county to restrict open burning on private land.

Due to the high fire danger, the Fremont County Commissioners issued a burn ban on Monday.

In a news release issued about the burn ban, it said campfires in approved fire pits, or propane and charcoal grills, are allowed.

"Fire districts in Fremont County are volunteer departments, meaning that firefighters do not live at or respond immediately from a fire station - they respond from home or work when a call is received," the release said. "Many of the volunteers are unable to respond during weekday working hours due to the nature of their business or simply not being in the area. This manpower shortage makes it more difficult to catch a fire before it becomes uncontrollable."

The news release mentioned that the Grassy Fire, which burned two weeks ago, showed extreme fire behavior that is not typically seen until mid-to-late August.

Commissioners in Bannock and Bingham counties have also recently ordered burn bans in those counties.