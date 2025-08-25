Help Them Help Others: Salvation Army Pocatello launches “Drive Away Hunger” campaign

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Salvation Army Pocatello Corps has officially started its new 'Drive Away Hunger' campaign to raise money to replace its box truck, which broke down earlier this year.

The Pocatello Salvation Army's ministry leader, Bryan Makowski, said that before their box truck suffered a catastrophic engine failure this February, they used the vehicle daily to pick up food donations used to keep their pantry and soup kitchen programs stocked.

"We're still trying to go out and pick up donations from all the various grocery stores that we're teaming up with, and right now, that is just a little more difficult for us," said Makowski. "...We're still moving forward, but we would just love support so that we can continue at our full capacity to help the community out."

Without the box truck, Makowski said, the Salvation Army has resorted to using their emergency aid van for food and donation transports, which has left their pantry program lacking and tied up their emergency response abilities.

The Salvation Army is aiming to raise $25,000 to purchase its new truck. For more information on the Drive Away Hunger Campaign, or to make a donation, you can visit the Salvation Army Pocatello Corps website.