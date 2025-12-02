Skip to Content
Idaho

Salmon man killed in rollover accident

today at 9:13 AM
LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 40-year-old Salmon man was killed in an accident in Lemhi County on Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at approximately 2:46 p.m. on State Highway 28 near milepost 76.

The man was driving a gray 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser heading east on Highway 28 when the car swerved left, going up an embankment and overturned on the side of the roadway.

ISP said the driver, whose name has not been released, was wearing his seatbelt.

