Idaho’s $1M Raffle drawing set for Monday night

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Lottery’s 19th annual $1,000,000 Raffle sold out all 500,000 tickets in just 52 days, marking the 11th time the game has sold out before Christmas.

Tonight at 5:59 p.m. MT, two lucky tickets will each win $1 million. Additional prizes include $100,000, $50,000, and more than 21,500 other prizes, making this the largest prize pool in Raffle history.

Players can check results at idaholottery.com, via the Lottery app, by calling 208-334-4656, or visiting a retailer. Winning numbers for the two $1 million prizes will be posted on the Raffle Results banner online, with a downloadable list available.

Unclaimed $1,000 winning tickets from this year's earlier raffles include:

035429, 099040, 122908, 149710, 158289, 173160, 192289, 450000.

Prizes of $1,000 or more must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise within 180 days. This year’s game generated $1.7 million for Idaho public schools and buildings.