Bannock County Coroner identifies 51-year-old killed in Tuesday’s US 30 crash

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities in Bannock County have released the identity of the 51-year-old man killed on Tuesday after his vehicle struck a detached semi-trailer on US Highway 30.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner has identified the man as Bradley Bassett of Pocatello, noting that Bassett’s next of kin have been notified. "My thoughts are with Bradley’s family and friends during this time of loss," Danner said in a statement.

The accident took place on January 13, 2026. A 2024 Freightliner semi-truck was traveling eastbound when the truck's single trailer disconnected from the cab and came to a rest in the middle of the highway, completely blocking the westbound lane.

Bassett, who was traveling westbound in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis, slammed into the stationary trailer.

The exact cause of the mechanical failure that led to the trailer's disconnection has not been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.