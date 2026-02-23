“What small-town America is all about;” Neighbors help clean up after landmark fire

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Local News 8 is learning more about the Baker Country Market in Salmon that went up in flames over the weekend. This store quickly became a Salmon landmark when it first opened back in 2015. Below is what the store looked like when it first opened.

and this is what it looks like now....

The store is operated by a local Amish family, who do not wish to comment on the fire at this time. Tracy Krekeler, a family friend of the store owners, says the shop is a total loss. The family is estimating a loss of around $1.2 million.

In these photos shared by Krekeler, you can see neighbors coming together to help clean up what is left of the store.

"You know, that's what small-town America is all about. And I'm very proud to say I'm from Salmon. And that's what our community has done throughout several situations," said Craig Larsen, Salmon resident. And when a family is in need, you come together, you step up, and you just do the right thing. And that's what's happening in our community right now, is people are coming together and trying to help one of our own, somebody that lives right here in our community."

Local News 8 reached out to the fire department to confirm the cause of the fire. They have yet to get back with us. The family friend of the store owner says they were told the fire was started by a burning brush.