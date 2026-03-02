Idaho Falls Police now hiring entry-level officers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The hiring cycle for the Idaho Falls Police Department has officially started. IFPD is encouraging individuals who have never served as police officers to apply for its entry-level Police Officer positions.

The department says these positions are continuously open and applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis.

New officer test prep will be on April 11, at 8 a.m. at the Idaho Falls Police Complex, and new officer testing will be on April 25.

Those interested in serving the Idaho Falls community are encouraged to begin the application process early to ensure they meet all requirements ahead of testing dates.

To be eligible, candidates must present the following requirements:

1. United States citizenship (this is a POST Certification requirement).

2. 21 years of age by date of hire.

3. High School Diploma or GED equivalent (copy of transcripts required).

4. A valid driver's license.

5. The ability to successfully complete all testing requirements.

6. Good written and oral communication skills.

7. The ability to function on a day-to-day basis with limited supervision.

8. Certified by the Idaho Peace Officer Standards Training (POST) Council within one year of employment.

9. Successful candidates must pass a thorough background investigation.

10. Successful candidates must pass medical, polygraph and psychological examinations (after a contingent offer of employment).

Click HERE for more information.