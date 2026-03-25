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TODAY ONLY: Jersey Mike’s donates 100% of sales to Special Olympics Idaho

Jersey Mike’s Sub
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today at 3:09 PM
Published 3:07 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– A simple meal could make a big difference for athletes today. Today only, March 25, 2026, Jersey Mike’s Subs locations across Idaho will donate 100% of all sales to support local athletes competing in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

The all-day fundraiser is part of Jersey Mike’s annual “Day of Giving,” the grand finale of its Month of Giving campaign. This year, proceeds will help 32 Team Idaho athletes travel to and compete in the national event, set for June 20–26, 2026, in Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

17 participating Idaho locations are taking part in the effort, with every dollar spent in-store, online, or through the app going directly toward the cause.

The Day of Giving is part of a larger, nationwide campaign in which more than 3,200 Jersey Mike’s locations participate.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

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Maile Sipraseuth

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