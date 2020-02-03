Wild horse adoption a success

Local News

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-People from as far as Utah and Bonners Ferry, Idaho adopted 54 wild horses through the Bureau of Land Management's Challis Field Office last weekend.

Several adoptors claimed up to four horses, qualifying for the Adoption Incentive Program. Under it, adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of each animal's titling. That is usually about one year from the adoption date.

Remaining horses will be made available for an upcoming Mustang Mania in-hand competition, walk-in adoptions, and Tainer Incentive Program by mid-February at the BLM Boise District Off-Range Corrals.

All of the animals have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed, and completed a current negative Coggins test.