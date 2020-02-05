Fire destroys Menan mobile home

Local News

MENAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fire destroyed a mobile home at 3563 East 665 North in Menan at around 1:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Jefferson Central Fire Department Chief Carl Anderson said Menan firefighters found the home on fire and two outbuildings threatened. The fire had run underneath the length of the home.

An add-on room was also on fire. Two outbuildings were scorched, but remained intact.

The occupants of the home escaped unharmed and there were no injuries to the family or any firefighters.. The fire was first reported by a neighbor and then by the residents of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the residents did report having a problem with some electrical wiring.

Total damage was estimated at around $35,000 to $50,000.

Central Fire had 3 engines, 2 water tenders, 2 rescue trucks, 2 chief vehicles and 17 personnel fighting the fire. Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies, Rocky Mountain Power, and Intermountain Gas also responded.

As of 4 a.m., the Rigby Fire Station personnel were released, while Menan and Lewisville firefighters stayed on the scene to monitor hot spots.

Chief Anderson advised all homeowners to install and maintain smoke detectors and have an escape plan in event of a fire.