Highway 26 closed for weather-related crash

Local News

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Transportation Department is preparing to close Highway 26 between Swan Valley and the Wyoming border.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports a crash has disrupted traffic flow. In addition, weather conditions are snowy, slick, and visibility is limited.

Idaho State Police said the crash is blocking both east and westbound lanes at milepost 390.5 between Irwin and the Wyoming border.

Highway 33 was closed at Victor beginning at 2 p.m. while avalanche control activity was underway on Teton Pass.