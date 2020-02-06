Land Trust tracking trumpeter swans

Local News

MENAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are currently some 5,000 trumpeter swans wintering with other waterfowl at the Deer Parks Wildlife Management Unit in Jefferson County. The birds are foraging on Idaho Fish and Game food plots that were planted for them.

The Deer Park units were established as mitigation for wildlife habitat lost by construction of the Palisades Dam and Reservoir. It is mostly intended for mule deer habitat, but also provides open-water winter habitat for waterfowl.

The Land Trust has a particular interest in the birds because some are wearing green collars as part of its Trumpeter Swan Nesting Project.

Anyone who sees one of the collared swans is encouraged to e-mail the Land Trust Stewardship Specialist Nicole Cyr (nicole@tetonlandtrust.org)