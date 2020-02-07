Caribou Sheriff earns POST certificate

Local News

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Caribou County Sheriff Robert Kelly Wells has been awarded the POST Executive Certificate, the highest certificate awarded to Idaho peace officers through the Peace Officer Standards and Training Division.

A former Marine, Wells began his law enforcement career in 1991 serving various positions of law enforcement including the jail, patrol, investigations, training, and SWAT. Prior to his election as Sheriff in 2017, he serve as a Sergeant and Chief Deputy.

After 20 years in Wyoming law enforcement, Wells is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the National Sheriff's Institute Leadership Academy.