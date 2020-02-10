Pine Creek Pass to close for snow removal
SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department will close Idaho Highway 31, between Swan Valley and Victor from 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m.
The closure is intended to help ITD safely remove snow from "Pinecreek Pass."
According to ITD, the area has accumulated a large amount of snow from recent storms that has become hazardous. The planned operation is aimed at preventing future avalanches and to properly remove snow in the safest possible way.
