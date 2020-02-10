Weber to seek House seat 34A

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Madison County Commission Chairman Jon Weber has announced he will run for the Idaho House of Representatives Seat 34A in the republican primary.

Weber has served on the board of commissioners for the past 11 years. He said that experience has given him a good understanding of the issues, challenges and quality-of-life issues facing Madison County citizens.

He said his key priorities would be health care, infrastructure, safety, economic growth and law enforcement.

The House seat is being vacated by republican Doug Ricks, who announced he would seek the Senate seat currently held by Brent Hill. Hill announced he would retire from the post this year.

Former Representative Ron Nate has announced he will seek that seat again this year as well.