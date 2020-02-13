Man killed after semi hits backhoe
ARCO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police report a 56-year-old Howe man died in a crash westbound US20-26 at milepost 253, 5 miles east of Arco Thursday around 7:06 a.m.
ISP reports Mark Reinke, 56, of Howe, was westbound on US20-26 in a backhoe, and Felipe Saldana Blanco, 64, of Terreton, was driving behind the backhoe in a 2005 Peterbilt semi pulling two trailers.
Police say the Peterbilt struck the backhoe from behind, and both vehicles went off the right shoulder.
A ground ambulance transported Reinke was to Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin has been notified.
ISP said both Reinke and Saldana Blanco were wearing seatbelts.
The westbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately two hours.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Comments
2 Comments
So….we can assume Felipe Saldana Blanco wasn’t paying close ENOUGH attention to see something as ‘small’ as a backhoe? Wouldn’t it be lovely if–just ONCE–this sort of ‘professional driver’ actually be held responsible (aka; PRISON) for ending some innocent’s life by THEIR ‘oops’? 🙁
Chances are that Felipi does not have a Commercial Drivers License. Farmers are not required, nor are their employees to have a CDL to haul agriculture products. Farmers do not even have to secure the loads (hay and straw) on farm trucks. Most backhoes are yellow in color and most everything outside right now is white, a little hard to miss a 18,000 pound backhoe. I own both semi trucks and backhoes and can talk from experience that people are too distracted when driving.