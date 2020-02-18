Challis man sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for “cold-blooded murder”

Local News

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The man accused of killing Charles McBride, 23, was sentenced to 22 years minimum and life in prison on Tuesday.

Ben Savage, 36, plead guilty to shooting, killing, burning and burying McBride in February 2019.

Judge Stevan H. Thompson called it an "execution style killing." Prosecutor Justin Oleson described it as a "cold-blooded murder."

Through a plea agreement, Savage did not have to stand trial and could not be considered for the death penalty.

Savage faced between 17 and 25 years minimum in prison for first degree murder. Thompson said that because of how premeditated the killing was, he couldn't give Savage a lesser sentencing.

McBride's family attended the sentencing. Mari McBride, Charles' sister-in-law, said she was happy with the longer sentencing and that she'll be back in court in 22 years when Savage is up for parole.

Savage will be transferred to the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Boise.

