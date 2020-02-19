Bannock County Commissioners reach resolution on Downey Fire District taxes

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bannock County Commissioners have agreed on a plan to equalize taxes for the Downey Fire District after a computer error failed to tax Downey residents and overcharged others in the district.

"The fire district got the correct amount of money, but it's the people outside in the fire district, outside of Downey, that paid more than they should have paid," Commissioner Ernie Moser said. "The people within the City of Downey missed paying their taxes."

During a Wednesday hearing, the commissioners put a resolution in place that would charge the people of Downey the taxes they should have paid and put the extra money that people outside the city were taxed towards future taxes.

"So nobody is going to receive a check," Moser said. "Those that didn't pay their amount will get a letter and tell them what they need to pay."

The commissioners will be in Downey for a town hall meeting next Friday. Moser said he hopes residents receive their letters before the meeting so they can come with questions.

"I don't think it's going to be a major point because in past years they've paid these taxes already," he said.

Moser said the county plans to work with people who may have trouble paying the money upfront.