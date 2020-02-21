Mountain goat removal continues over Game & Fish objections

Local News

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik has again called on Grand Teton National Park to stop culling mountain goats through aerial gunning.

Grand Teton National Park was set to implement a management plan calling for removal of non-native mountain goats from the park using lethal and non-lethal means. Aerial based lethal activities were determined to be the most efficient and effective method of removing goats. A previous effort earlier this winter was thwarted by bad weather.

The program is aimed at protecting native bighorn sheep by reducing the potential for local extinction. Park officials have determined mountain goats threaten the native Teton Range bighorn sheep through increased risk of pathogen transmission and the potential for habitat competition.

In a phone call to acting Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail Friday, Game and Fish made another formal request to stop aerial gunning to remove goats from the Targhee herd. The commission passed a resolution in January condemning the use of aerial gunning.

"While we recognize Grand Teton National Park's efforts to address the expansion of mountain goats in native bighorn sheep ranges, the department has been consistent in voicing our opposition to the use of aerial lethal removal," said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director.

Game and Fish officials urged Grand Teton to use skilled volunteers as the removal method.

"Game and Fish continues to hear from the public loud disapproval of the Park's selected method of removal," Director Nesvik said. "I have again asked the acting superintendent to use skilled volunteers because it aligns with the public's desires for acceptable methods of removal while allowing the park to achieve their objectives to reduce mountain goat populations."

Grand Teton began using helicopter-based lethal removal efforts by a qualified contractor Friday. Officials said that if the goat population is not controlled, it will expand its distribution through the park.

There are currently an estimated 100 bighorn sheep in the Teton Range. They are considered to be of high conservation value to the park and adjacent land.

The non-native mountain goat population within the park also numbers about 100 animals.

The park has ordered a temporary area closure for public and operational safety. It will be in effect for up to a week.

The closure area is bounded on the south by South, Middle and Grand Tetons, Mount Owen and Teewinot Mountain peaks; bounded on the west by the park boundary; bounded on the east by the western shores of Jackson, Leigh, String and Jenny Lakes; and bounded on the north by Rolling Thunder Mountain and Eagle Rest Peaks. No public access will be allowed in the area during this time.