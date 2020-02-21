Rigby High School celebrates FFA

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It was “drive your tractor” to school day at Rigby High School Friday. The occasion was national FFA (Future Farmers of America) week, a tradition that began in 1928 in recognition of President George Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer.

The Rigby FFA Chapter is holding its 3rd annual Tractor Drive Friday.

It began with breakfast, then a trip to the school.

The rest of the day includes an appreciation luncheon for community supporters and a "Weld-Off" to demonstrate the skills of FFA students before industry professionals.