U.S. Navy jet makes Idaho Falls stop
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-People who live in Idaho Falls may have heard the roar of jet engines Sunday.
The roar was familiar to those who have hear the Navy's Blue Angels firing up during frequent Idaho Falls visits.
In this case,the Idaho Falls Fire Department checked it out. The roar was that of a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet that landed at Aero Mark at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport for service. It is the model of F-18 the Blue Angels will begin flying next year.
Comments
1 Comment
The Hornet was just coming into service when I retired from 20 years service in Naval aviation in 1984. The F-14 Tomcat was the big dog back then!